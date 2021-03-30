As Covid-19 vaccines began trickling down to hospitals and clinics early on, the VA was vaccinating its patients, but only those veterans who were enrolled in the VA system. Veterans outside of the system had to get their vaccinations by some other source.
That's now changing with the signing of the SAVE LIVES Act on March 24 by Pres. Joe Biden. The act allows all veterans, their spouses and approved caregivers to get vaccines through the VA, although VA officials will be prioritizing enrolled patients, recent patients not enrolled in the system, and their eligible caregivers.
The act started in the House of Representatives as the VA VACCINE Act, cosponsored by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley. It passed the House on March 9 without objections and moved on to the Senate, where it also passed without objection on March 17.
The VA is advising veterans not in the system, their spouses and eligible caregivers to register at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
Veterans of any age who currently have VA health care may call the VA Palo Alto Health Care System at 650-496-2535 to register for a vaccination.
For more information or help with veterans benefits and services contact the Monterey County Military and Veterans Affairs Office at 831-647-7613 or visit mvao.org.
(0) comments
