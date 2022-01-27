Victory Mission Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides overnight shelter, showers and transitional housing for unhoused men in Salinas, began a 14-day lockdown starting Wednesday, Jan. 26. The lockdown began after six of 19 men in their Fresh Start program (a faith-based recovery program) tested positive for Covid-19.
The shelter has an occupancy for up to 52 individuals, but this number has been cut in half during the pandemic. Over the past month, the shelter increased accommodations slightly to provide overnight shelter for up to 30 men on the first floor. On the second floor is where the temporary residents, 19, live and are now in their two-week lockdown.
During regular rapid testing on Monday, Jan. 24, one Fresh Start participant tested positive. As testing ensued, five more from the second floor tested positive as well. None of staff tested positive for the virus.
To prevent the spread of the virus, Karen Cusson, executive director at Victory Mission, says those who tested positive are isolated in a dorm. Others are quarantining in rooms with single on double occupancy. Cusson says none of the overnight residents tested positive, adding that admission to the shelter is contingent upon taking a rapid test and testing negative. In addition, staff continue to thoroughly clean the property daily.
Cusson is unsure where the first resident got infected, but as a preventive measure going forward, she says drivers will continue to wear masks and gloves and residents will only leave the shelter for work, medical emergencies or legal or medical appointments.
This isn't the first time they have had an outbreak, but it is the first during the omicron surge. The first Covid outbreak happened the spring of 2021. What's different this time around is that those who tested positive are vaccinated, and she says their symptoms are milder than last year.
Victory Mission, located in the Chinatown neighborhood, is closed for overnight shelter currently, but will continue to provide to-go dinners at the front door.
