Voting has never been easier, at least in California—due to the pandemic, all registered voters received vote-by-mail ballots, and the list of drop-off locations for those ballots got longer than ever before, with library dropboxes added to the mix.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Monterey County Elections Department reports 89,145 ballots have been processed, reflecting a 43-percent turnout fully one week before Election Day.
Here's one more way to reduce the barriers to voting: free bus fare. Monterey-Salinas Transit announced today there will be no bus fares systemwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
"Lack of transportation should not prevent anyone from being able to exercise their right to vote," per MST's announcement.
Whether or not you are planning to take the bus to a polling place, here's a complete list of all 85 polling places that are open from 7am-8pm on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can search for your polling place using your address, or return your absentee ballot that arrived in the mail at any one of those 85 locations on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.