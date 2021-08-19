A passerby reported a fire at 2:09pm on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Walmart located at 150 Beach Road in Marina. About 100 workers and shoppers were evacuated while firefighters battled the flames.
On a video shared on social media, large flames can be seen on the side of the department store, viewable from Del Monte Boulevard.
The fire started in a storage area with pallets, and moved to the main building near the emergency exit. Near the source there were some trailers, more pallets, shopping carts and piles of cardboard boxes.
Marina Fire Chief and Incident Commander Doug McCoun says he could see the flames from his office. The initial report said it was a rubbish fire; firefighters in the first engine to the scene found out it was a structure fire.
“We had a full structure fire response,” McCoun says. There were 16 firefighters and equipment on the scene from other agencies including Marina, Seaside, Presidio of Monterey, and North County Fire, as well as ambulance and paramedics.
McCoun says they are still investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to be accidental. “There's nothing in there, there wasn't any debris or rubbish in there, where the fire started,” he says.
Firefighters got the blaze under control the fire in less than 20 minutes. There was no damage inside the building; damage to the exterior and storage area is estimated to cost about $10,000.
