Residents of unincorporated Monterey County will see their waste pickups resume Thursday, March 30, Waste Management said in a statement.
This comes after the labor union for Waste Management's local drivers went on strike on Monday, March 27, leaving residents who rely on the drivers to haul away their waste in the lurch.
Talia Wise, a spokesperson for Waste Management, said in the statement that "volunteer" drivers and technicians have agreed to travel to the area to help the company resume its local service while negotiations continue with the union.
For customers who regularly get pickups Monday-Wednesday, there will be a Saturday, April 1 pickup this coming weekend.
Pickups will then continue as regularly scheduled pending the number of volunteer drivers, the statement says.
"The union’s claim that they are engaged in an unfair labor practice strike is unfounded," the statement says. "Although the union has recently filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the agency is only now beginning their investigation—no determination has been made."
Carmel Marina Corporation, Waste Management's local subsidiary, "denies that there is any merit to these claims and believes that these charges will ultimately be dismissed," the statement reads.
"CMC is incredibly disappointed that during a natural disaster the Union chose to strike rather than continue with the negotiation process. We view this action as an attempt to leverage the misfortune of the community to obtain their objective. This was done without regard to the negative impact on the community despite that the parties had scheduled negotiation sessions with a federal mediator’s assistance, which could have resolved this situation without disruption to a community that is already suffering."
The union says will strike until April 10.
