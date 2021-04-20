A committee for the Monterey One Water Board has recommended final certification of an environmental report crucial to the expansion of Pure Water Monterey, signaling increased momentum for the recycled water project.
The five-member Recycled Water Committee of the Monterey One Water Board of Directors voted 4-0-1 on April 15 to recommend the board of directors certify the completed supplemental environmental impact report, or SEIR, needed for the expansion.
Committee members Ron Stefani of the Castroville Community Services District, Tom Moore of Marina Coast Water District, Tyller Williamson of Monterey and Nick Smith of Pacific Grove voted in favor while John Phillips of Salinas, abstained. Phillips said he abstained from the approval because he did not have time to read the updated SEIR.
The final SEIR will now head to the board of directors for a final certification on Monday, April 26.
The board’s final certification of the SEIR plays a critical role in launching the Pure Water Monterey expansion, a project which is now widely supported as playing a role in solving the Peninsula’s water shortage. Only a year ago, with the board of directors split on whether to support the Pure Water Monterey expansion or a desalination plant proposed by California American Water, board members voted against certifying the SEIR, effectively stopping the project in its tracks. In the time since, support for the Pure Water Monterey expansion has grown while Cal Am’s desal plant has stalled after several setbacks.
However, certification of the SEIR does not approve the expansion or launch its start. Monterey One Water needs to work out a water purchase agreement with Cal Am in order to make the project financially feasible. In an April 15 memo to the Recycled Water Committee, Monterey One Water General Manager Paul Sciuto also said the board and committee would have to approve any further developments, such as engineering designs, contracts and “substantial expenditures” related to the project before it moves forward.
Williamson said the April 26 board of directors vote would be to approve the “idea of the project, not development of the project.” If the board votes to certify the SEIR, a 30-day public feedback window is triggered. The project’s fate then rests on the ability to negotiate a water purchase agreement. Williamson said that could happen as early the end of May or June depending on Cal Am’s willingness to move forward.
“I’m hopeful Cal Am is eager to move forward with this. If they don’t, there is going to be a lot of pushback,” Williamson says.
Cal Am spokesperson Catherine Stedman says the utility would wait to see whether the Monterey One Water board certifies the SEIR. If they do, she says Cal Am has communicated to Monterey One Water staff that they are willing to “sit down, discuss and share ideas” regarding the water purchase agreement.
