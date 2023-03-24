Crews finished emergency repair on the high-pressure pipeline under the bridge of Highway 1 over the Pajaro River on March 24 at 3am and are monitoring to ensure there is no leak on the pipeline. If not, it means the water service will follow soon.
If that is the case, Pajaro Sunny Mesa Community Services District will resume its water service on March 25 at 8am. Access to water, however, will take up several hours to reach homes.
The “Do not drink” warning continues and it could last up to two more weeks to determine if the water is potable, said Judy Vazquez, a Pajaro Sunny Mesa representative, during a press conference. Vazquez noted they hadn’t tested their well for contamination. "We have not received any indication that the water is contaminated," Vazquez said, "but we're assuming that it was because our water system is in a flood zone."
Vazquez says the water district will perform a flushing process and test the water until they get rid of floodwater (in case the well was exposed).
"With non-potable water, we don't want you to ingest it,” said Marnie Flagg from Monterey County Environmental Health. This includes cooking, brushing your teeth, or making ice with it. The water is safe for bathing and cleaning.
So don't brush your teeth. Don't cook with it. Don't make ice with it. But you can shower and clean with it.
The repaired sewer line serves Pajaro, Las Lomas, Fruitland Avenue and Bay Farms, and is treated at the Watsonville Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Showers, laundry and portable bathroom services remain available at Pajaro Park and Pajaro Middle School hubs. After Wednesday, March 29, services at the hubs will change depending on residents' needs. Bottled water will be available for pick-up at the same location. The county is working with the state to provide water in larger containers.
Pajaro Sunny Mesa is also distributing water at the Pajaro Valley Golf Course from 7:30am to 4pm.
Many Pajaro residents lost most or all their belongings—you can donate to them at All In Monterey or the Community Foundation for Monterey County.
