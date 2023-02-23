The lovely dusting of snow blanketing Monterey County's higher elevations on Thursday, Feb. 23, is just a preview of what's to come in the next day.
An unusually cold low-pressure weather system is located off the coast of Northern California currently, and will move onshore and toward Southern California in the coming days, says meteorologist Sarah McCorkle of the National Weather Service's Monterey office.
"We'll really start to see things ramp up this evening," McCorkle says. "For Monterey County, after 8pm tonight [we can expect a] steadier flow of precipitation and we will start to see the winds pick up."
The low at the National Weather Service's regional office in Monterey was 37 degrees this morning, and is predicted to drop down to 34 degrees on Saturday morning, Feb. 25. That's the coldest point in the upcoming forecast, but it will come after most of the precipitation has moved through to the south. Scattered precipitation is expected to persist through the early part of next week.
Snow accumulation in the past day has been reported at lower elevations than originally forecast, starting at around 1,000 feet. (Snowflakes were reported at elevations as low as 500 feet, but did not accumulate.)
The only official snow reporting site in the region is on Mount Hamilton, in the Diablo range in Santa Clara County, so NWS officials rely on reports from residents to determine snowfall levels.
As of Thursday afternoon, McCorkle says they've determined accumulation of two to three inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and believe it's about the same in the Santa Lucia Mountains of Monterey County.
As more snow comes overnight tonight and on Friday, McCorkle says NWS welcomes people's measurements and photos and weather notes, most easily shared via Twitter.
"I would encourage people to keep sending in their reports," she says. "People tweeting their reports is so helpful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.