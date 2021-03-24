An unfortunate reality of the pandemic is the recent surge of hate crimes against those of Asian and Asian Pacific Islander heritage in the U.S. In recent news, an elderly women in San Francisco beat her assailant with a stick after he tried to attack her. But it's perhaps the mass killing of eight people—six of whom were of Asian decent—in an Atlanta Spa that has garnered the most attention.
Local Asian and Asian Pacific Islander leaders are not standing idly by, but speaking out against the violence. Here are few ways you can show up.
Today, on Wednesday, March 24, from 4-6 p.m the public is invited to drop off handwritten letters of support to the AAPI community at the catering business a Taste of Elegance, located at 771 Neeson Road, in Marina. The catering business, owned by Annie Hobbs, who is Chinese, will deliver the note and some care packages to local Asian community centers.
On Sunday, March 28 there will be a public demonstration and gathering in support of the AAPI community, fittingly at the California Historical Landmark 934—which marks the temporary detention camps for Japanese Americans during WWII. It is located at 940 N. Main St., Salinas. Follow Building Healthy Communities for more information.
Throughout March and April, there will be several opportunities for a one-hour active bystander training, thanks to a partnership between Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and anti-harrasment organization Hollaback! The trainings are one-hour and can help de-esclate and combat potentially violent situations toward APPI people. Titled bystander intervention to stop anti-Asian/American Harrassment and Xenophobia, a full list of open workshops are listed on Hollaback's website.
