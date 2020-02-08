It was another taylor-made day for Nick Taylor.
Even though he flirted with a 70 on the Spyglass Hill course, the Canadian with one win under clung to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile in the pomp of celebrity day at Pebble Beach Golf Links, defending champion Phil Mickelson shrugged off repeated errant shots to close within one stroke of the lead.
Jason Day, who at times appeared poised to take charge of the tournament in the early stages at Spyglass Hill, struggled on the back nine and dropped three strokes off the pace.
On a tricky day at Spyglass, Taylor survived two bogeys, thanks in part to an eagle on the par-5 no. 7. Otherwise, it was an uneventful round for the golfer who has led the event from the start. But Mickelson, who repeatedly recovered from apparent miscues, had the gallery buzzing. Back-to-back miracle shots on 13 and 14 made living dangerously work for the veteran and five-time winner of the pro-am.
Trapped in a bunker on 13 following a bogey on 12, it looked as if Mickelson’s round was unraveling. But all he did was slap the ball from sand to pin for a birdie. On the next hole, he casually chipped in from 30 yards out for another birdie. On 18, Mickelson’s approach shot careened wildly far right, away from the green and into the gallery. He chipped from the rough to within ten feet of the hole and sank a birdie putt to wrap up a wild but fruitful day.
Day fired at 2-under 70 at Spyglass to hold onto third, in sight of the leader at 14-under for the tourney. Matt Every and Kevin Streelman enter Sunday’s final round tied for fourth at 11-under overall. Peter Malnati is alone in sixth. Five are tied for seventh at 9-under.
The cut line was 3-under.
Some of the celebrity amateurs to make the cut include Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, surfing legend Kelly Slater and baseball Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. They are in the lead of a field that also includes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hockey’s “great one” Wayne Gretzky, country music artist Colt Ford, actor Alfonso Ribeiro and former Major League Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth.
Ueberroth also serves on the board of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the pro-am.
