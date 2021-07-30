A fire that sparked close to the west entrance of Pinnacles National Park on July 28 is now mostly contained, according to the latest update from CalFire.
The fire, which has burned 171 acres, forced park officials to evacuate employees and shut down Hwy 146 at Metz Road. Although the park reported the fire was spreading quickly, first responders were able to stop forward progress soon after it began.
CalFire reported on July 29 that the fire was 75 percent contained. The cause is still under investigation and CalFire has not said when it expects full containment.
The wildfire is the second in Monterey County this year, following the Willow Fire, which burned 2,877 acres near the Arroyo Seco campground after sparking on June 18. The Willow Fire has been 100 percent contained.
