As an atmospheric river heads for coastal California on Sunday, weather officials are issuing a series of advisories. The National Weather Service forecasts light rain starting Saturday night, becoming steady rain throughout much of the day on Sunday, then heavy rain moving into Monterey County by Sunday night, Oct. 24.
By Monday, between 2-4 inches of rain are predicted for the Monterey Peninsula, about 1-2 inches for Salinas, with more in higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Mountains.
The much-needed rain comes with hazards, however.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Los Padres National Forest, as well as the burn scars of 2020 and 2021—the Dolan, River and Carmel fires of last summer, and the Willow Fire of this year—from 5pm Sunday night to 4am Monday morning. In addition, there is an increased risk of debris flow in those burn scars, where mud and rocks are more prone to move downhill.
There is also a wind advisory in effect all day Sunday, from 11am-11pm, with gusts as high as 45mph predicted for low-elevation areas, and gusts as high as 60mph on ridgetops.
For the coast, a high surf advisory is in effect from 11pm Sunday night through 11am Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a swell up to 24 feet that could include breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet.
"Due to the early arrival of these large waves, many beaches are still transitioning from their summer beach profiles and lack the features and steepness to resist large wave run-up on coasts," according to the National Weather Service. "This means that more of this wave energy will have a chance to move onto the beach and overtake individuals."
For high peaks in the Sierra Nevada, weather officials predict 2 feet or more of snow.
The storm is expected to be over by Tuesday morning as it moves east toward the Great Plains.
For more information on preparedness for debris flows and what to look for, visit the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.