While the winter season is ending, there doesn’t seem to be an end to the stormy weather. An atmospheric river is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and potential thunderstorms to the region late Thursday, March 9 and into Friday.
A wind advisory is in effect for all of Monterey County until Friday, and a flood watch will go into effect Thursday morning for the entire Central Coast that lasts until Sunday morning.
Residents of Big Sur have been urged by county officials to stock up on supplies like food and water and prepare in case of power outages. The county is also warning that the Big Sur River is likely to reach the “action stage," which is below flood stage; other rivers in the county are expected to do the same.
Travel is also expected to be limited based on weather conditions.
“Definitely expect some road closures in Big Sur. With the rain and wind, there’s a possibility of mudslides,” says Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Bay Area region, headquartered in Monterey.
Daily commuters should expect slower travel times as well. On the Monterey Peninsula, there is a potential for flooding in the tunnel on Del Monte Avenue, which could lead to closures.
All over the county, roads are expected to be slick and some areas will have poor visibility due to the wind.
“The rain will peak Friday morning, with several hours of heavy rain. So if you don’t have to drive, that would be recommended,” Lorber says.
Streams, creeks and riverbeds are also prone to flooding, and can spill over onto nearby streets. With the weather ever-changing, officials encourage staying up-to-date on alerts. (To sign up for county alerts, click here.)
The county is still going to be wet next week, and there is a higher chance of possible flood warnings for Monday and Tuesday after the most significant rainfall.
For more of the Weekly's 2023 winter storm coverage, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.