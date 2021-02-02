Neighbors in North Marina are greeted with different bad smells from time to time. It's a nuisance that might appall potential prospective homebuyers. One 35-year resident of Marina described the smells as toxic, torturous, putrid, and rotten during a city-hosted community meeting about the mysterious recurring odor on Jan. 27. Another said she no longer enjoys taking in the outdoors while walking her dog. Some residents said they wonder if those foul odors are affecting their lungs and overall health.
Marina residents received some answers during the meeting. They told officials they want research into the smells to start as soon as possible, but authorities in attendance said it may take at least six months to put a study in place. And that's after years of stop-and-start efforts to solve what could be the source of the smell.
Officials from different agencies participated in the Jan. 27 meeting, including Monterey Regional Waste Management District, Monterey One Water, Monterey Bay Air Resources District, Monterey County Environmental Health, Monterey County Farm Bureau, Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner's Office and CalRecycle. The representatives shared information with over 70 attendees about their operations and measures they take to control foul odors from their various industrial and agricultural processes.
Residents pinpointed the smells coming from different places such as the landfill, the compost facility and nearby agricultural fields.
For some, handling foul smells has become increasingly challenging. “Whatever it is it’s gotten bigger and more frequent over the last four or five years,” Cori Mazik said. (She thinks it’s coming from ag fields.)
The fields near Marina are growing organic produce, so the chance that bad smells coming from the fields are slim, said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau. “Compost is applied in the fall months when they are preparing the field,” he said, which would mean compost odors should not be coming from the fields during this time of the year.
Marina has a very active weather and wind changes but also experiences inversion layers, when the air is trapped near the ground instead of getting into the atmosphere, and this phenomenon helps spreading smells said Bronwyn Nielson, an air quality compliance inspector at Monterey Bay Air Resources District.
Gaely Jablonsky is another resident who has lived in Marina for 35 years and who spoke during the meeting. “We did not have the odors until the composting started getting stacked up in the southwest," he said. Jablonsky suggested moving the piles towards the Salinas River to keep it away from the city.
Tim Flanagan, general manager of Monterey Regional Waste Management District (responsible for said compost facility, as well as the landfill) said in order to move the compost facility they have two possible options: re-permit another area or transport the material from Marina to another location (possibly Gonzales). In order to do that, the county will have to get involved in the decision-making process.
Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado said he hopes the research starts soon since most complaints, according to Monterey Bay Air Resources District, are from October to March.
Nielson said some smells she detected three years ago came from Zero Waste, an anaerobic digester—a process where bacteria breaks down organic matter and produces biogas—located at the Monterey Regional Waste Management District. It was a pilot program that ended in August of 2019. Nielson has also observed smells coming from different sources such as the landfill and the compost facility.
Facilities have to implement an odor impact minimization plan, Nevin Yeates, an environmental program manager at CalRecycle said. Maria Ferdin, supervisor of solid waste for Environmental Health, said the compost facility is using a liquid deodorizer to control the smell.
One overarching challenge as officials aim to finally get to the bottom of what's causing the smell (or smells) and how to fix it: There isn’t a metric to identify odor, Ferdin said, nor an instrument to help with the mission.
Nielson said she doesn’t use odor detectors: “We can kind of just connect the dots.” (Odor detectors in the market are designed to detect very specific contaminants and they won’t work where there are different smells," she said.)
On Jan. 22, the MRWMD board unanimously approved a two-year lease with Keith Day Co. to continue operating the compost facility. The original plan was a 10-year lease but after residents shared their concerns at a Dec. 4 meeting, Flanagan says they reconsidered and opted for a shorter lease for now.
Agencies are leaning toward doing a one-year study to help them identify where the stink is coming from and get recommendations to mitigate those sources. At the moment, they haven’t decided who will conduct the study, but Flannagan says it will be funded by the different agencies that operate in the area.
