The Correctional Training Facility in Soledad announced the death of Jaime Brugada Valdez, known in the rap industry as MoneySign Suede. MoneySign was stabbed to death in the shower in the evening of Tuesday, April 25, according to a statement issued April 26 by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The rapper was 22 years old, and was sentenced to prison for repeated firearm possession. He was from the Huntington Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, and was signed by Atlantic Records since 2021. His most recent album, Parkside Baby, was released in September 2022, and his career was just catching fire.
Prison authorities report MoneySign wasn’t in his cell during the evening countdown. He was later discovered in the bathroom with injuries to the neck. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility and was pronounced dead by 10pm.
His death is being investigated as a homicide by the CTF’s investigative services unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. According to MoneySign’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, he had been attacked in prison before. He added that the rapper was “very mild-mannered” and that “everybody loved him,” according to media reports.
Despite his fame, MoneySign wasn't housed in the sensitive-needs yard, which is designed to protect those with specific safety concerns, which from the perspective might look like a mistake. The rapper’s most famous hit, "Back to the Bag," has more than 7 million views on his official YouTube page, and the account itself has more than 87,000 subscribers. In the song he raps about the inability to learn from his mistakes despite trying, and about avoiding death from “doing lines” at the age of 17. He rapped in English, but—starting with his accent—was unapologetic about representing the Mexican-American culture of L.A. He had been recording music since the age of 16.
MoneySign was in prison in Soledad since his sentence in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.
TMZ was first to report about the rapper’s death. Friends in the rap game, including Fenix Flexin and Baby Stone Gorillas, posted tributes on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.