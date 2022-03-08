Gov. Gavin Newsom promised an upbeat state of the state and delivered a short, vague but hopeful message on Tuesday, March 8.
“California does democracy like nowhere in the world,” Newsom said. “When it comes to the economy, California is unmatched. We dominate.”
The governor started his speech by talking about members of his team, emphasizing on their immigrant backgrounds. Many of them were born in poverty, some of them in the U.S., but their talent bloomed once they moved to California. “That’s the California way,” Newsom said, repeating the slogan several times during his 20-minute long performance.
Despite “high gas prices” and the “uncertain geopolitical situation,” Newsom reminded Californians that the nation's most populous state has no peers in climate policy, with nation-leading climate investments and a long history of targeting big environment polluters. In addition, the golden state is also blessed with the best education in the world, and women's right to choose, among other things on Newsom's list.
He declared California open to welcoming refugees, respecting minorities, supporting voting rights, “rejecting all binaries” and looking for “new solutions to big problems.” He said the state’s mask mandates saved lives and mentioned he is launching a state program to stay ahead of new viruses.
In terms of homelessness, Newsom admitted there's more work to be done, but emphasized the state “took off the streets” 15,000 homeless people since the beginning of the pandemic. “We have more work to do with what’s happening on our sidewalks,” he added, mentioning schizophrenia and other mental illnesses as causes of homelessness, and drug and alcohol addictions as a common ways of self-medicating those mental health problems.
A universal health care system across the state, which the governor still supports, as well as the wildfires crisis remained unaddressed. The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine was reflected but not dwelled upon.
“Are are funding police,” Newsom said as a response to data showing that crime increased in California’s major cities.
“In January, we proposed a pause to a gas tax increase,” the governor said. “Now, it’s clear we have to go further.” The legislation is putting together a plan to put money back into Californians’ pockets to address rising gas prices, but did not offer any specifics.
Voters rejected an attempt to remove Newsom from office only six months ago and he is running for reelection this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.