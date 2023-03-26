It started when one half of the enormous cypress tree came down, grazing my house, pulverizing my landscaping in the front yard and landing on my car.
The plumber who was working on my sink at the time and I dashed to the door, because the sound of an enormous tree trunk tearing is a terrifying noise. We stared.
There was no major damage to the house, but the route to get out the door and to the street was blocked. Live wires dangled amongst thousands of pounds of wood. Escape from the house was not an option. Neighbors screamed my name, wanting assurance I was alright. Their concern was followed almost immediately by the arrival of 911 responders. We were lucky.
The neighbor next door, not so much. The brave firefighter who was helping lead her from the house was struck by branches as the other half of the tree crashed into her home. He was hospitalized and is recovering, slowly. Her house, in non-technical terms, looks fairly mangled.
My young plumber called his boss to report that he was stuck in the house with me and his truck was also under some limbs. He had been out there just a few moments earlier.
Firefighters yelled at us through the branch openings. My plumber talked to his boss, now parked at the nearest corner. She became a lifeline for information.
While captive, my plumber and I talked about wine, music, a choice of career if there were no boundaries, where to live in the world if money weren’t an issue. A few hours later he said was going to try and get out by climbing over fences into other yards to make his way to a street. I asked if he was sure. He confirmed that he was fit and young and of course eager to get home. His only concern was that he was leaving me alone in the house. I assured him that I may be older (73), but I’d be fine. I was calm.
As it got closer to 2am, I tried to sleep. When it got light, I opened my door to the voice of a firefighter outside, asking if he could get me anything. I begged for coffee. He got it from a neighbor across the street and he passed it gingerly between branches and around live wires to place it as close to me as possible.
An hour later, a PG&E worker tossed a “care package” over the tree limbs and wires. It was a battery pack from three dear friends who realized that staying in touch was incredibly important. The battery pack, the warmth of the coffee, the kindness of a neighbor and the concern of the firefighter brought me to tears. I would learn over the coming days that it was the little things—the look or the kind gesture—that would undo me.
Twenty hours later, I was told that if I could find a way out, I could leave. I couldn’t find one. I’m just not that agile. My friend and neighbor down the road had stayed in touch with me by messaging every 15 minutes. Her response to learning I was still trapped was something out of the movies. She caused quite a ruckus, which got the attention of a PG&E worker who said, “Well, let’s go get her.” Using his hands as support and guidance, I crawled under wires and branches and finally escaped on Friday afternoon, about 20 hours after the tree had fallen and blocked my door.
My friends fed me, gave me a warm clean bed and a much-needed hug. I have since shared their dinner table, and felt protected.
Now we get to the tough stuff. As I write this, it is Tuesday, March 14—five days after the tree came down. I was able to get back into my house for the first time. PG&E worked many long hours freeing wires, replacing a pole.
Pacific Grove city representatives showed up on Friday. It is their tree. They have taken responsibility and done what is necessary to help life move forward. After PG&E’s work was done, contractors came in to saw the tree, piece by piece, and remove it.
The reality will be wearing. Micro-level stuff: rotting food in freezer and refrigerator, pulverized landscaping, sawdust everywhere. Medium-level stuff: dealing with insurance, replacing everything that needs replacing. Major stuff: My neighbor’s house may take months to repair and she needs a home. The firefighter will need strength and support as he begins to heal. The plumber needs to be able to get his truck and all of his tools trapped in my garage...his livelihood hostage to a tree.
This drama is small compared to some of the major issues in our country and in the world.
But—there is a but. As a community, we need to take a good look at our policy relating to our trees. Yes, they add a lot to the value to our property and help make this place a beautiful part of the world. I join those who love trees and mourn their cutting. Yet we have to evaluate each tree and make it possible to remove dead limbs easily and less expensively. We have to decide that all trees are not worth saving and we need to have an expert look at every tree before this happens to someone else.
We have to reevaluate our setup. Why are all our electrical lines above ground and so susceptible to damage? Perhaps we can start changing now.
There are moments when I pause. I am very aware of how lucky I am. Three feet to the right, and I probably wouldn’t be here. One big branch of the cypress tree had been removed by the city just weeks earlier—if it hadn’t, the house likely would have been crushed.
Thank you to the first responders, electrical workers, tree removal folks, neighbors and friends, and to the plumber who helped me keep it together.
