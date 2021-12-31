As 2021 comes to an end we look back on the best ETC photos of 2021, submitted both by Weekly readers and staff, who shared their experiences of Monterey County visually.
The range of photos over that last year has been excellent—from the natural beauty of classic sunsets to the fun interactions of everyday life. Personable close-ups of animals and waves crashing are moments that stand out in this collection. Whale photos from our thriving offshore waters also captured a unique perspective.
Together, these 60 photos present a fun opportunity to look back and remember this past year. And you can visit our complete ETC photo gallery any time at this link, and go ahead and submit photos that show your experiences in Monterey County here.
