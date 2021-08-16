The return of Car Week came to a roaring stop on Sunday, Aug. 15. With a crazy amount of high-priced planes, supercars, and yes, a handful of prize-winning lemons, spectators from around the world enjoyed a number of events and got a glimpse of some of the rarest cars in the world. McCall’s Motorworks Revival celebrated its 30th year, showing off a number of high end private jets and supercars. The alcohol flowed and the Monterey Regional Airport filled with private jets that flew in just for the event. Local restaurants served and local wineries poured for attendees, who sat in some of the fastest cars in the world.
Overlooking the bay, thousands of people checked out new and classic Porsches lining the greens at Bayonet Golf Course during the Werks Reunion on Friday afternoon. From the early years to the new electric Porsche, attendees enjoyed live music and a number of Porsche clubs bringing in their top cars.
With the prestige of the events of Car Week, one event left the top hats and monocles at home. Although awards were given out, not everyone wanted them—a bag of goodies from a 99-cent store. Concours d’Lemons took over the lawn in front of Seaside City Hall, where vehicles were dripping oil and probably leaving parts behind. Rust, broken windows and excessively decorated cars competed to win nonsense awards, and comedic emcees made fun of the participants and cars alike, including a Chrysler 300, at this annual Car Week event for misfits.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Car Week concluded with the fanciest of events on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, where thousands of attendees, many of them well dressed in suits and with fine hats, walked the greens sipping $33 glasses of Champagne while looking at the rarest, most expensive cars in the world. Cars were judged by a panel of judges from some of the top car companies in the world.
Spectators enjoyed the grass on picnic blankets and in camp chairs, as historic cars rolled up to accept their awards in front of The Lodge. The winner of the Concours d’Elegance was a super-sleek 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540k Autobahn Kurier, polished enough to see your reflection in it.
