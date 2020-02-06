Here is a photo blog of the Return of the Natives winter bird count at Upper Carr Lake from Jan. 18, 2020. You can read the 831 story about that event here.
Here is a photo blog of the Return of the Natives winter bird count at Upper Carr Lake from Jan. 18, 2020. You can read the 831 story about that event here.
The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Issue February 6, 2020 - Course closures suggest a game in peril. But there’s more to the story.
The mission of Monterey County Weekly is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.
Serving Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley, Castroville, Del Rey Oaks, Marina, Monterey, Moss Landing, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Prunedale, Salinas, Salinas Valley, Sand City, Seaside and the entire Monterey County. © Copyright 2020, Monterey County Weekly, Seaside, CA - Milestone Communications Inc. All rights reserved. Formerly the Coast Weekly newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.