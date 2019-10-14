The weather at Toro Park couldn't have been better for a celebration.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, over 100 people gathered under cloudless blue skies to celebrate 10 years of Salinas Valley Pride. Young kids played with bubbles and hula hooped while adults laughed over cold drinks and tacos. Many organizations, like Planned Parenthood and California Rural Legal Assistance, had booths with information on sexuality, gender and health services.
Anthony Howard-Erevia brought his husband and four dogs to the event. The couple lives in Seaside and were dog sitting one of the four. While one canine sat in a stroller, another—a Tiberian Spaniel mix named Jasper, was curled up in a harness attached to Howard-Erevia's chest.
"He's almost eight and walked a lot, so he's tired," Howard-Erevia said with a laugh.
Peter Bertelsen of Monterey walked through the park wearing a shirt with the Dairy Queen logo, but instead it read, "Hairy Queen."
Later that night, a long line of students snaked around University Center at CSU Monterey Bay. They were waiting for a seat to watch the second annual Werk Witch drag show hosted by AyumiPlease, a Salinas-based queer activist and DJ.
An audience favorite was one performer dressed as Freddie Mercury who sang Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now," jumping around the stage in a red David Bowie t-shirt mouthing along to the lyrics.
