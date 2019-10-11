Postcards From Monterey County - Oct. 11, 2019

Sydney the emu at Hacienda Hay & Feed in Carmel Valley.

 Nic Coury

Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.

~

Chris Olow once traded a baby tortoise for a baby emu. He named it Sydney.

Visitors to Hacienda Hay & Feed in Carmel Valley have seen Sydney peering through his fence in back by the baby chickens, haystacks and horse feed.

Olow and his wife have co-owned the feed store for 20 years. He says there used to be an emu farm in Carmel Valley and the owner was interested in a tortoise that Olow had. It got its name from Sydney, Australia. The biggest question he gets is, "Does the emu get out?"

"When the store is closed and the gates are up, he'll get out and run around," says Olow.

