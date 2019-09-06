Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
"It's killer, dude!"
That is Bob Gamber's standard response when asked about his recommendation on the heavy metal bands he has albums for at his shop—Vinyl Revolution record store in Pacific Grove.
Walking into Gamber's store is like walking into a history museum with a knowledgable tour guide. There isn't an inch of wall space that isn't covered with band posters, t-shirts or stickers, and when prompted, Gamber will rattle off decades of music knowledge and bands he used to work with in the 1980s, including a gig being a roadie for Metallica.
For nearly 30 years, Gamber has held music education court on the Monterey Peninsula. In 2013, after 20 years of having Vinyl Revolution housed on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey, he relocated to Forest Avenue in P.G. across from city hall.
