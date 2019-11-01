Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
The Monterey Bay Aquarium is full of awe-inspiring marine life to see up close and personal. Since 1984, they have been visited by fish fans from all over the world.
While exhibits like the sea otters spinning through the water after toys, or the slow-moving sea turtles and sunfish float through the outer bay tank, looking at the geometry and wispy movement of other marine entities creates a dreamlike experience.
The pastel color of the tube anemones are reminiscent of a Dr. Seuss landscape while the curves of the jellyfish floating in all directions in their blue tanks might feel like what being in a marble is like.
