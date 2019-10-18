Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
Asilomar State Beach is arguably one of best places to watch the sunset on the Monterey Peninsula, but between the two wharfs in Monterey Harbor, the light fades fast as sun gets blocked out by the hills.
Wharf II is home to a few local fish markets and an abalone farm, while some fishermen say they are getting been pushed out of their leases. As dark shadows creep over the sun-worn signs and shards of glass hang off broken window frames, the metal warehouse at the end of the wharf looks more likely to fit in a horror movie than an idyllic tourism town.
A couple walking hand-in-hand to the end wharf in the near-dark on Thursday, Oct. 17 paused a moment before walking around the building. The woman was heard saying it was too dark to keep going, so they turned around.
