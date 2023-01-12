The Salinas River continues rising even during a break in the rain, as water in its upriver tributaries flows toward the ocean. 

Overnight on Wednesday night, Jan. 11-12, the river was flowing over the Gonzales River Bridge. Hydrologic modeling shows the river reaching flood stage at Spreckels at 11pm on Jan. 12, potentially causing closures on major roads. 

The flow on the Carmel River, meanwhile, has receded, revealing some of the impacts from earlier this week.

011223 Salinas river 01.jpg

Highway 68 crosses over the Salinas River, which hydrologic models show could flood starting tonight, Jan. 12. 
011223 Salinas river 03.jpg

A flooded farm in Spreckels as seen on Thursday, Jan. 12. Monterey County officials continue watching hydrologic models for potential flooding on the Salinas River.
011223 Salinas river 04.jpg

A flooded farm field in Spreckels, which is under evacuation orders. 
011223 Salinas river 05.jpg

The Salinas River has flooded parts of South Davis Road. 
011223 Salinas river 06.jpg

David Road between Hitchcock and Reservation roads has been closed to traffic since Jan. 5 due to flooding. 
011223 Salinas river 07.jpg

The flooded portion of South David Road, where it crosses the Salinas River. 
011223 Carmel River 02.jpg

Debris left behind as the Carmel River recedes, as seen near Carmel Valley Village. 
011223 Carmel River 01.jpg

The baseball fields at Dampierre Park in Carmel Valley were flooded by the Carmel River. 

