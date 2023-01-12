The Salinas River continues rising even during a break in the rain, as water in its upriver tributaries flows toward the ocean.
Overnight on Wednesday night, Jan. 11-12, the river was flowing over the Gonzales River Bridge. Hydrologic modeling shows the river reaching flood stage at Spreckels at 11pm on Jan. 12, potentially causing closures on major roads.
The flow on the Carmel River, meanwhile, has receded, revealing some of the impacts from earlier this week.
