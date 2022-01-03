2021 is over, and 2022 has arrived. As we begin a new year, here is a look back at some of the top photos from some of the top stories of last year. Despite the hardships of Covid-19, there were many signs of a community thriving, and good news in public health as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out. Local businesses began to open up fully, and new business popped up.
Still, challenges remain in health and the economy as people adjust to living with Covid.
Photos captured our changing community and brought to life the stories we told in the Monterey County Weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.