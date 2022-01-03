2021 is over, and 2022 has arrived. As we begin a new year, here is a look back at some of the top photos from some of the top stories of last year. Despite the hardships of Covid-19, there were many signs of a community thriving, and good news in public health as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out. Local businesses began to open up fully, and new business popped up.

Still, challenges remain in health and the economy as people adjust to living with Covid.

Photos captured our changing community and brought to life the stories we told in the Monterey County Weekly.

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.