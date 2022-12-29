As 2022 comes to a close, here is a look at some of the top photos that captured pivotal moments of the year in Monterey County news, events and personalities.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) speaks on Oct. 5, at Closter Park in Salinas, about how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support broadband infrastructure expansion in Monterey County.
Dalila Epperson, a Republican candidate for Congress, started the parental rights advocacy group ACT Monterey Bay in 2021, and says members come from various political affiliations. "We never really considered it political," she says. "What we are rallying for are freedoms."
Pacific Grove High School student Mariana Zoellin, 17, started a local chapter of Diversify our Narrative, an organization that works for diverse representation in school curriculums. 
ValiAnna Francis rings a glass bowl at a tree during a peace meditation session at The Center for Spiritual Awakening.
A memorial set up in January for “Shorty”, one of five homeless people to pass away during the holidays of 2021.
Tibetan monk Khenpo Karten meditates at the Manjushri Dharma Center in Pacific Grove.
A highway patrol car passes flames along Highway 1, south of Palo Colorado Road after a fire broke out on Jan. 21.
A police officer drives across Bixby Bridge. The fire started Jan. 21 and quickly spread due to high winds.
Actor Alfonso Ribeiro reacts to a fans comment during the 3m Celebrity Challenge at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
Bill Murray throws his club in the air after a bad shot during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Celebrities and Pro Golfers enjoy the nice weather for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Dave Feliz, Elkhorn Slough reserve manager, stands near the invasive eucalyptus trees that will be removed in August.
Sophia Heny stomps on a weed wrench as she helps remove the invasive French broom from a hillside in the Santa Lucia Preserve.
The Maine Diver Scallop with lacinato kale, buttermilk, almond, and horseradish at Coastal Kitchen on Cannery Row.
Members of the Salinas Police Department salute the flag on Feb. 26, as it is lowered in remembrance of officer JD Alvarado who was killed while on duty the night before.
Investigators at the scene where a Salinas Police officer Jorge David Alvarado was shot and killed around 11pm on Friday night, Feb. 25. They continued gathering evidence through Saturday morning.
Community members pay their respects on March 1 to officer JD Alvarado, a Salinas Police officer killed while on duty on Feb. 25.
Spectators are told to be quit on hole 7 of the Pebble Beach Links course during the Pebble Beach Pro Am Friday.
Singer song writer Ben Rector(right) seen here getting a fist bump from his caddie after learning he hit the 10th download of a song that came out 10 years ago during the Pebble Beach Pro Am Friday.
Jacob Harris and Kerstin Wasson check on some Olympia oysters in the Elkhorn Slough where the native oysters have been struggling to make a comeback.
From the cockpit of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute’s Western Flyer research vessel, pilot Drew Bewley readies the ROV Doc Ricketts for another deep sea dive.
The bloody-belly comb jelly is one of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's "Into the Deep" exhibition’s marquee animals. Its blood-red hue makes it invisible in the deep sea, a predatory advantage.
Friends raise their glasses at Alvarado Street Brewery.
Carmel High School swim team practices at the school’s pool.