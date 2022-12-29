Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) speaks on Oct. 5, at Closter Park in Salinas, about how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support broadband infrastructure expansion in Monterey County.
Dalila Epperson, a Republican candidate for Congress, started the parental rights advocacy group ACT Monterey Bay in 2021, and says members come from various political affiliations. "We never really considered it political," she says. "What we are rallying for are freedoms."
Owner of Scudder Solar, Pete Scudder, with some of the solar panels he offers. The federal government is investigating whether solar panels that have been coming in from four countries in Southeastern Asia have actually been developed in China and thus avoiding tariffs.
Cannabis growers are asking for a one-year freeze on taxes, and claiming they are all going to go out of business without it. Michelle Hackett is the president of one of these large local growers, Riverview Farms.
Midfielder Sam Gleadle scores the second goal for Monterey Bay FC in the last minutes of the second half against New York Red Bulls II at Cardinale Stadium on July 23. Monterey won 2-0 despite being one man down during the second half.
“The only thing I did that was different was opening a bar that is exclusively for craft cocktails,” observes Katie Blandin at Pearl Hour in Monterey. “The cocktail scene in Monterey has definitely elevated.”
Ruben Flores speaks to the media outside Monterey County Superior Courthouse after being acquitted of accessory to murder on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Ruben's son, Paul Flores, was found guilty of murder in the case of missing Cal Poly Student Kristin Smart.
One challenge for local fisherman Neil Gugliemo is finding consistent help, even within family; he has three sons and a daughter. “My sons used to fish with me when they were teenagers, but they didn’t like the hours—we took an extended trip to Alaska and after that they decided it wasn’t for them,” he says. “It is really hard to find good deckhands that want to work the hours; it is not for everyone.”