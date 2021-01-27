It's best to respect the privacy of mothers and their newborn babies, especially if they're newborn raptor species nesting in Pinnacles National Park. The park issued a climbing advisory effective as of Jan. 19 to protect several species of nesting raptors, or birds of prey.
In a press release the park's leadership advised climbers not to scale the sensitive areas in which the birds are likely to nest including, High Peaks, the Balconies Cliffs area, the Piedras Bonitas/Gargoyle area, Resurrection Wall, Little Pinnacles/Yaks Wall, and the Egg Rock/Teapot Dome areas.
Due to the effectiveness of an advisory last year, Pinnacles successfully welcomed seven pairs of prairie and peregrine falcons producing a total of 22 fledglings. The park has also seen the successful pairing of other species of raptors including American kestrels, golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, red-shouldered hawks, Cooper’s hawks, long-eared owls, barn owls, and great horned owls last year.
Park Superintendent Bianca Alvarez Stransky thanked visitors and climbers for respecting the advisories in the past. “Thanks to the cooperation we receive from the climbing community and from park visitors in avoiding the advisory areas, these magnificent birds of prey are continuing to reproduce in the park,” Stransky wrote in a statement.
For more information on where these sensitive areas are located go to: www.nps.gov/pinn or call 389-4486.
