During a random search at Washington middle school, Salinas Police officers found a loaded gun in a student’s backpack on Sept. 7 said Marcos Cabrera, director of communications at Salinas Union High School District.
The Proactive K-9 unit from Salinas PD was doing a routine search when the K-9 sniffed a firearm in one of the backpacks. The officers searched it and found a loaded gun.
The owner of the backpack was identified and admitted its possession. The student was taken to Monterey County Juvenile Hall.
This is the second time a gun has been found at a SUHSD campus. According to Cabrera, more staff will be assigned on-campus including the armed School-Based Probation Officer.
