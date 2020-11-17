The Salinas Police Department received a one-year $137,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase safety on the city's roads and to prevent pedestrians deaths and injuries.
This grant will fund patrols on prevention of driving under the influence, informing about California’s hands-free cell phone law, traffic rights for pedestrians and cyclists, and sharing what the main cause of crashes.
According to the OTS data from 2017, 705 crash victims in Salinas were killed or injured. Of those incidents, 83 involved alcohol.
In the same year 76 pedestrians and 29 bicyclist were involved in an accident. Many of the pedestrians accidents occurred at the intersections of North Sanborn Road and Garner Avenue, Griffin Street and East Alisal Street, and North Main Street and Lamar Street. Riding on the wrong side of the road, improper turning and not following traffic signals and signs are a major cause of collision for cyclists.
The grant will allow Police officers to do presentations on traffic, cyclists and pedestrian safety, DUI, distracted driving and speeding. They will also work with nearby agencies on traffic safety priorities.
"Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community," Salinas Police Department Traffic Sgt. Hampson said in a statement.
"These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety. This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents."
The extra money for road safety is for the 2021 fiscal year that runs through September 2021, and it was granted by OTS through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The city is collecting data to detect areas of concern in the Salinas residents can send their comments to Salinas Public Works Department, Traffic and Transportation Division by emailing pubworks@ci.salinas.ca.us; faxing (831)758-7935; or by snail mail addressed to 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas, CA 93901.
They can also fill up a survey of the Vision Zero initiative that seeks input on traffic safety. The deadline to send in written or emailed comments is Dec. 31.
