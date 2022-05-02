Jonathan Bomarito and Nick Galante experienced the full range of racing's whims over the weekend as many of the world's best sports car drivers gathered at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
"It was a little crazy," Galante says.
Monterey native Bomarito and his co-driver Steven Thomas started from pole position on Sunday in the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by Motul. But fortune changed once the green flag dropped.
“We had an eventful race,” Bomarito observes. “But eventful races don’t always go well.”
Thomas was behind the wheel for the opening stint. Entering the second corner—the hairpin—he put too much trust in tires not yet up to racing temperature and skidded off the track. The no. 11 PR 1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca prototype was forced to wait for the rest of the field to get through before rejoining the race last.
Just 21 laps in, Thomas passed a slower GTD car coming out of turn 6. The no. 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 piloted by Russell Ward moved up the track to leave room, but dropped two wheels into the gravel, lost control and smacked into the wall, bringing out a full course caution.
As the race wore on Bomarito and Thomas see-sawed through the field, at one point leading the LMP2 class then falling behind, before finally winding up fifth in class, 10th overall.
“We were struggling,” Bomarito says. “We didn’t have the pace.”
There was, however, an upside for the driver who grew up in Monterey.
“I had a lot of friends and family come out,” he says. “It’s a fun time. It’s always fun to race at Laguna Seca.”
In Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge, a technical infraction put Galante, a Pacific Grove resident, and his teammate Sean McAlister at the back of the pack in the GS class to start the race.
Galante drove the first stint of the two-hour event and charged back, working the no. 22 Hardpoint/Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 up to eighth.
“I drove as hard as I could,” he explains. “I was trying to find any way through.”
Eventually, however, the car faded—although it did not suffer the electronic glitches that plagued the car during the season opener at Sebring. They crossed the line in 19th place.
“We just couldn’t move forward,” Galante says, while holding his daughter in the paddock after the race.
Like Bomarito, there was a following for the driver who has lived on the Peninsula for 23 years.
“I knew I had friends and family watching,” Galante observes. “And I’m happy for the charity.”
Best In Class
In Sunday’s round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque to the no. 10 Konica Minolta Acura prototype to the top of the podium in the DPi class, out dueling the no. 60 SiriusXM Acura of Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook. Albuquerque triple-stinted after Taylor opened proceedings.
In LMP2, five of the six entries led laps at some point during the race. The no. 8 Tower Motorsport Oreca emerged from the fray to claim a commanding victory for drivers Louis Deletraz and John Farano.
In GTD Pro, the no. 9 Driveway Porsche 911 GT3 R of Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet ran up front throughout the race, cruising in its unique plaid livery 31.8 seconds ahead of the field.
The GTD class win went to Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen in the no. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge was a battle of pit stop strategy and Volt Racing played it well. Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman captured the checkered flag in the GS class, riding their bright yellow Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4.
In the TCR class, a late infraction by the leader put the no. 5 KMW/TMR Alfa Romeo Veloce or Roy Block and Tim Lewis Jr. on top.
