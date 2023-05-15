On a day when perseverance mattered, Sébastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande took the checkered flag to win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday.
“It was not an easy day, but that makes the win better,” said van der Zande after taking the Cadillac Racing V-Series R hybrid to the overall lead and held it for the final 32 laps of the two-hour 40 minute race, crossing the line a comfortable 3.8 seconds ahead of the Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 of Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy.
Over the first two hours of the Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N, the GTP class shaped up as a two-team duel. The Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 driven by Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun traded the lead with Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims in the Whelen Cadillac. But four full-course cautions covering 33 laps, as well as several drive-through penalties repeatedly jumbled the field.
As the clock ticked past the two-hour mark, van der Zande found himself in second as racing resumed after the day’s final caution. In Turn 3 he gunned the car to the outside of Sims and the two ran side-by-side through Turn 5 before van der Zande pulled ahead.
Sims eventually dropped to third, leaving Tandy to chase down the yellow and black liveried Cadillac.
“I tried to put pressure on Renger toward the end,” Tandy explained. “But the more I pushed, the slower I got.”
Low grip and tire degradation were catchphrases of the day on the weathered track, which is scheduled for repaving, with work set to begin on Tuesday, May 16.
IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class, with the high-tech hybrid power units, has seen a different team win each round so far this year. But for Cadillac Racing and the Chip Ganassi Racing crew the victory was particularly satisfying.
The team suffered mishaps and failed to finish the previous two starts. In April, van der Zande hit the wall coming out of Eau Rouge at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. Then during Friday practice at Laguna Seca, a brake problem sent Bourdais skidding hard into the tire barrier at Turn 6.
“The weekend started really bad,” Bourdais said. “It’s really good that we finally got our head out of it.”
“Today we’re going to celebrate a bit,” van der Zande added. “I’m super proud of the whole team.”
Three other classes were in competition on Sunday. In LMP2, the TDS Racing Oreca of Steven Thomas and Mikkel Jensen outpaced the field after the eighth lead change of the day to take the checkered.
In GTD Pro the defending champion Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R piloted by Klaus Bachler and Patrick Pilet led the opening 19 laps. But a 60-second penalty for running a pit road red light set them well back in the field. The WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 of Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon was the eventual beneficiary.
In the GTD competition, Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo in the Kelly-Moss Porsche 911 GT3R claimed the win.
“It was a very eventful day,” said Jaminet, summing things up.
