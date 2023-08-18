Last year a battery-powered Lucid Air—in 1,050 horsepower Grand Touring Performance trim—outpaced a Ferrari LaFerrari up the Corkscrew at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
That’s right, a twisting, five-story reverse course up the iconic stretch of asphalt. And the Lucid, driven by Ben Collins—The Stig of Top Gear fame—wasn’t even the quickest run. A trio of vintage race cars, including a Porsche 908, a Formula 1 Lotus and a Porsche 911 with factory driver Patrick Long behind the wheel, all swept ahead of the production vehicles.
The Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day returns on Sunday, Aug. 20 to cap off Car Week 2023. Some 60 cars are in the field, ranging from a 1925 Bugatti T35 to a 2022 McLaren GT, with everything in between—hot rods, racers, exotics and classics, even a Mini Cooper making the run in reverse, from the start finish line, around Turn 11 and up the hill.
“It was either going to be a great idea or ‘what were we thinking?’” explains Laguna Seca’s Barry Toepke.
Clearly last year’s inaugural event turned out to be a pretty solid idea. Patrick Long will be back to defend his title, competing against both professional race car drivers and classic car owners.
Going up the Corkscrew at race speed is more challenging—and more terrifying—than plummeting down, at least from a passenger’s perspective.
Track operators gave media members a ride on the course before the Monterey Pre-Reunion, and it is a violent 40 seconds. The geometry of the track often works against you and the entrance to Turn 8 is still blind, only this time there are no reference points as the car points toward the sky.
In addition to the on-track action, there will be a DJ, vendors, a kid's area and other activities.
The Corkscrew Hillclimb gets underway at 7am Sunday, Aug. 20 and runs all day. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. $35; Free 15 and under with a paying adult. 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com.
