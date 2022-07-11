Goalkeeper Antony Siaha kept a clean sheet in his professional debut. Meanwhile, goals by Chase Boone and Christian Volesky gave Monterey Bay F.C. all the scoring necessary for a 2-0 win over defending USL champions Orange County SC on Saturday.
“To come to a place like Orange County and get a shutout and score two good goals—I’m proud of the guys,” said Monterey Bay head coach Frank Yallop. “They are a good side, as we know.”
Boone’s goal came in the 36th minute. The Union withstood a flurry of Orange County attacks and turned to the counter, with Robbie Crawford lofting a long free kick that found Boone working free on the left side. The striker zipped the ball on an angle, beating OC keeper Colin Shutler.
On top 1-0 in early in the second half, Monterey Bay once again faced a barrage from the orange jerseys. Siaha went to the ground once, the air another time to hold the hosts at bay.
Grant Robinson returned from injury, putting the back line at full strength. Hugh Roberts and Kai Greene anchored the middle while Morey Doner ranged up and down the pitch.
“I have a great four guys in front of me,” Siaha explained. “The communication is there. The goal was to keep a clean sheet and that is what we did.”
In the 60th minute, James Murphy linked up with Doner on the attack. The defender has been a catalyst on offense of late and made a run down the right side, catching Orange County off guard. With space to create, Doner launched a rocket into the box, where Volesky redirected the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
The Union would have two opportunities in added time to extend the lead. But Boone flared one over the crossbar and Adrian Rebollar’s attempt veer just wide.
“We got one point last week and then three today, so we need to continue to carry that forward,” Volesky observed. “Hopefully we have some momentum now.”
Monterey Bay’s record improves to 5-1-11 with the win in Irvine. The club returns home to Cardinale Stadium Saturday, July 16, when they will host Detroit City of the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. Kickoff is at 7pm.
