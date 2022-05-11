Hartnell College freshman swimmer Kanyada Doughty had thought about leaving the sport. But on Friday, May 6, she earned gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.78 seconds. She is the first Hartnell swimmer to achieve a state medal.
Besides becoming a state champion, Doughty was named an All-American. She also placed second (earning a silver medal) in 200-yard butterfly and fifth in the individual medley (a category that includes four strokes: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle swimming).
“I think last year, I was just ready to close that chapter because it kind of felt OK after Covid and everything,” Doughty said in a statement, “but now that I know what this year has brought, I’m really glad I decided to continue.”
Hartnell College athletes have had a great comeback despite the pandemic. Swimming has been on its own comeback schedule. The sport was canceled at Hartnell in 2003 due to lack of interest, then its initial return in 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic.
During the season, Doughty broke numerous Hartnell records, including one from 1981 held by Karen Schramm. The swimmer swept gold at the three events she competed at the Coast Conference championship at Las Positas College in Livermore from April 21-23. Both the men's and women's Hartnell swim teams placed seventh there.
Head Coach Joel McKown said the entire team exceeded expectations and he thinks that after Doughty’s success, the Panthers’ program will be more successful in recruiting athletes for the upcoming season.
