The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be quite a bit smaller, but also much bigger.
As had been anticipated, the PGA Tour declared the annual stop on the Monterey Peninsula a signature event, meaning more of the sport’s top players in the field and a purse of $20 million, almost doubling the previous amount.
The announcement came on Monday, when the PGA released its 2024 schedule. The Pro-Am replaces the Phoenix Open as a designated event and will take place Jan. 29-Feb. 4 of next year.
With greater significance attached to the unique event, the PGA Tour also announced changes to the Pro-Am’s signature format. For decades, the event has teamed 156 professionals with 156 amateurs—including a number of celebrities—playing three courses over four days, with the field cut after the third round.
Under the new format, the tournament will see 80 pros and 80 amateurs contest Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club dropped from the lineup. The Country Club course was considered by most participants as the breather in comparison to the challenges offered by Spyglass and Pebble Beach.
The amateurs will now play only the Thursday and Friday rounds, leaving the weekend for the tour pros to battle it out.
A $20 million purse means about $4 million to the winner.
The PGA indicated in a preliminary schedule issued in the spring that Pebble Beach was likely to become a signature event. There had been talk of changes to the Pro-Am even before this year’s event in February.
When asked at the time about the possibility of reducing the involvement of amateurs—or even eliminating them from the tournament completely, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera expressed his agreement.
Fans, he observed, come to see the professionals play.
