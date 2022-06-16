Monterey Bay F.C. once again found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 match. Last Saturday at home it was San Antonio doing the dishonor. On Wednesday in Los Angeles, a hat trick performance by Preston Judd put LA Galaxy II on top, 3-2.
Judd scored early, as well as often—on a header six minutes into the first, from distance five minutes later. The host’s 2-0 cushion held through halftime, although Monterey Bay’s Christian Volesky and Walmer Martinez created a scoring opportunity in the waning moments of the half that went amiss when Martinez’s shot sailed over the bar.
The Union came out of the break with renewed enthusiasm. From a set piece in the 51st minute, James Murphy connected with Morey Doner at the top of the box and Doner connected with the back of the net, closing the gap to 2-1 with his first goal of the season.
But with veteran center back Hugh Roberts unavailable after drawing a red card on Saturday and his defensive partner Grant Robinson out with an injury, Monterey Bay found it difficult to keep Judd cornered. Two minutes after Doner gave the Union hope, Judd dashed it with a strike past goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
The hat trick gives the LA striker 7 goals on the year, tied with another thorn in Monterey Bay’s side—Daniel Trejo of Las Vegas—and Orange County’s Milan Ilosky as Western Conference scoring leaders.
Down 3-1, Monterey Bay worked their way back. In the 62nd minute, Kai Greene fed Adrian Rebollar. On a volley, Rebollar angled the ball between a scrambling Eric Lopez—LA’s goalkeeper—and the left post. Six minutes later, Martinez looked to even the match. This time, however, Lopez was there to collect the header.
Although the match ended in defeat, it was a milestone for Greene. Wednesday marked his 150th career regular season appearance in USL Championship play. And in the early going, he passed 12,000 minutes played.
It was the second time Monterey Bay has come away from LA in frustration. Galaxy II knocked off the Union 3-1 in April. The club is 4-0-10 on the year. They have a break this weekend before welcoming Sacramento to Cardinale Stadium on June 25 for a 7pm kickoff.
