Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen begin play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a goal.
“Larry Fitzgerald is already talking a lot of smack, saying him and [Kevin] Streelman are going to take us down,” Mitchell says. “So we’re going to try to take them down.”
It’s a difficult task. Streelman and Fitzgerald enter the tournament as defending champions on the team side, having captured the title two out of the last three times amateurs participated. And Josh Allen—the Buffalo Bills quarterback just off a playoff run—is a first timer at Pebble Beach and a late addition to the field.
Apart from a few days preparing for the Pro-Am, the last time Allen played a full round of golf was in July. But he’s optimistic.
“I think this weekend the weather looks pretty good, so it gives us some opportunities—us, I mean him—to go make some birdies,” Allen says.
Mitchell opened what was often a lighthearted press conference Wednesday afternoon by admonishing his playing partner for stroking a wedge a mere 60 feet. But after a practice round he could assess Allen’s game.
“He’s got some great arm strength, he’s pretty quick, he’s really avoided a few tackles, so I think he’s one of the best,” Mitchell observes before being interrupted.
“Golf game,” Allen points out.
“Oh,” he says with a laugh.
On a serious note, Mitchell explains that if Allen can give them nine pars each round, the pair will be in a strong position.
“Nine shots from the tees he’s playing, with the drives he can hit are going to definitely be an advantage,” he says.
Mitchell joined the PGA Tour in 2018 and has one career win. But he is off to a good start in the 202-21 campaign. Meanwhile Allen’s focus until recently has been on football, although he has been working with a golf pro to take advantage of his arm strength.
“There are a lot of similarities between a throwing motion and a golfing stroke,” Allen observes. “I just want to come out here, hit some good shots and have some fun and help him out on those nine holes.”
Allen received the invitation to play in the Pro-Am just over a week ago. Mitchell assumed his partner would still be playing football.
“I think we’re just going to scratch the Super Bowl and get a trophy this week,” Mitchell says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.