Two penalties and one stubborn Sacramento goalkeeper added up to a frustrating 2-1 Monterey Bay F.C. road loss on Saturday.
“I thought we deserved at least a draw tonight to be honest,” said MBFC head coach Frank Yallop. “The results stands and it’s disappointing, but we move on.”
Until the last 12 minutes of regulation, the game was shaping up as a nil-nil draw. Monterey Bay goalkeeper Dallas Jaye—between the posts in place of an injured Rafi Diaz—and Sacramento’s Danny Vitiello traded saves, including a spectacular fingertip deflection of a Jack Gurr laser by Jaye in the 62nd minute.
But a mistake by Morey Doner in the 78th minute sent Rodrigo Lopez to the spot. He converted to put the hosts up 1-0. A few minutes later, Sacramento added to their advantage with another penalty, this time taken by Luther Archimede.
As the match tipped into added time, MBFC cut the lead in half when a Robbie Crawford cross found a soaring Chase Boone on the six yard stripe for a snap header—Boone’s third goal in two games.
“It’s going to be a frustrating one when we watch it back because I think we had a lot of good moments,” Jaye observed. “We had some opportunities where we could have scored when it was nil-nil and probably changed the game a little bit.”
The first of these came in the 17th minute when Boone capped a run down the left side with a blast that was corralled by Vitiello. Just before the halftime break, the Sacramento keeper again dashed MBFC hopes. Walmer Martinez and Sam Gleadle worked the ball into a dangerous area. Gleadle’s shot was deflected away, but it fell into the path of Chris Cortez, who also fired on goal.
Once again Vitiello proved difficult to beat.
With the contest still scoreless in the second half, Jiro Barriga Toyama essayed a ball into the box, finding Hugh Roberts. But the lanky Roberts’ header flicked over the bar. In the 76th minute, deft link up play by Boone and Martinez created another chance. But Cortez could not connect with the cross.
Near the end of regulation, Cortez tried unsuccessfully to sneak a header by Vitiello.
Seku Conneh and Grant Robinson left with injuries, adding to Monterey Bay’s woes. In addition to Diaz, Arun Basuljevic and Christian Volesky missed the action with injuries.
Monterey Bay is 1-0-3 on the season. They take on Bay Cities FC of the third tier National Independent Soccer Association in a second round match of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday in San Jose, a neutral site. USL play resumes on Saturday, when MBFC travels to El Paso.
