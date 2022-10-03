Sunday capped a frustrating six-day spell for Monterey Bay F.C. After falling 4-0 at Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Union returned home determined to earn points against Tampa Bay. But a pair of second half goals by the Rowdies upended Monterey Bay’s hopes.
With the 2-1 loss, the club came up empty handed in a week that began with 6 points on offer. Meanwhile Las Vegas picked up 4 points and Oakland 3 to shake up the table as the battle for the final playoff spots is down to the final few matches. The Union fell to 10th on 40 points. Rio Grande Valley—where Monterey Bay wraps up the season on Oct. 15—fell to Louisville and consequently dropped from 7th, the last postseason position.
The Toros stand on 42 points, 8th on the table, with a game in hand over the Union and Las Vegas, who stepped ahead of Monterey Bay with 41 points. Both the Union and their Nevada rivals have two matches remaining.
Oakland made the biggest gain on the table, jumping from 8th to 6th after edging Birmingham 2-1 on Saturday night. But it remains a volatile board. Only 5 points separate 5th place New Mexico (44 points) and Phoenix in the 12th spot (39 points).
With trips to Tulsa on Oct. 8 and Rio Grande Valley the following Saturday as the last opportunities to advance, Monterey Bay defender and captain Hugh Roberts explains that there’s a simple solution to the tangled web of possible postseason outcomes.
“Win the next two,” he says. “We have been in playoff mode honestly for the last month and a half. It’s how we got here to this point—we were fighting and clawing, and we know these last two games are do or die.”
For a time on Sunday it appeared as if the Union were likely to snag all three points. Moments after the opening whistle Chase Boone took a shot from about eight yards out, but Rowdies goalkeeper Phil Breno covered it.
That became a theme for the evening. A few minutes later it was Sam Gleadle’s turn. Simon Dawkins fed Gleadle as he angled for the box. Again the Tampa Bay keeper was equal to the task.
With a sellout crowd of 5,705 urging them on, the Union kept up the pressure. Gleadle—who was beginning to look very dangerous—again slipped through the defensive line. Boone located him and the Monterey Bay forward smashed a left-footer past Breno. After 22 minutes of steady attacking, the Union were on top 1-0.
“It was a good ball by Chase,” Gleadle says. “I just took a touch, put my head down and shot it. Luckily it ended up in the right spot.”
But Breno quickly resumed his stingy ways. Boone tried his luck twice to no avail and Roberts' attempt to beat the visitor’s keeper on the near post glanced away harmlessly.
Fortune turned against the Union as the second half got underway. The Rowdies’ Nicky Law lofted a shot that careened off the crossbar. Instead of recoiling to safety, the ball rocketed away from Antony Siaha’s reach and bounced across the line to even the score at 1-1.
In the 67th minute, a tightly marked Laurence Wyke managed to redirect a cross while flying past the far post. His header from a near impossible angle was on line and Tampa Bay held a 2-1 advantage.
The remainder of the match became chippy, with the Rowdies repeatedly going to the ground.
“Once they got that second goal, they were always going to try to slow it down,” Gleadle observes. “For us, it was very emotional, obviously. We’re trying to push, get a win, and try to get into the playoffs.”
Referee Melvin Rivas, who hadn’t issued a caution all night, lost control of the match. He finally directed back to back yellows against the visitors in the 87th minute. In stoppage time he threw a straight red against Tampa Bay’s Leo Fernandes after a dangerous tackle on Boone.
Monterey Bay’s options become clearer after Wednesday, Oct. 5. Rio Grande Valley visits Memphis, while New Mexico hosts LA Galaxy II and El Paso—now sitting in the final playoff slot on 43 points, welcomes Colorado Springs.
The midweek contests will put the contenders for that position all on 32 games and two to go.
“There hasn’t really been a team that has beaten us this season,” Roberts says. “It’s been us beating ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.