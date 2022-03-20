Inches can turn the fortunes of a game one way or another. On Saturday night, March 19, in Colorado Springs, measures favored the hosts.
Switchbacks FC edged Monterey Bay F.C. 1-0 at Weidner Field when Colorado Springs’ Elvis Amoh’s deflected shot in the 40th minute bounded just inside the left post. Monterey’s best chance came in the 22nd minute, but Arun Basuljevic’s blast across the face of the goal skipped inches wide.
From the opening whistle until Amoh’s strike, it appeared as if the visitors would control the match. Monterey Bay earned two early corners, but couldn’t capitalize and Colorado Springs went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.
After the break, MBFC survived an onslaught by the hosts. But the back line forced several shots wide and a save by goalkeeper Rafi Diaz kept the game close. The odds of a comeback became tougher in the 65th minute, however, when Monterey Bay midfielder Mobi Fehr was sent off after a second booking.
The match was a bit chippy at times. Seven cautions were shown during the game, four to Monterey Bay—with Fehr receiving two and the red.
MBFC is now 0-2 on the year. The club visits Oakland Roots SC on March 26 at 7pm.
