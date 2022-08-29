For much of the night on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium it appeared almost certain that Monterey Bay F.C. had goals in them and a win at the ready. But a breakaway goal by LA Galaxy II against the run of play turned the tables, as the Union dropped their second consecutive match by the score of 2-0.
Despite the outcome, it was an exciting drama that played out before 5,077 fans, the largest crowd in the club’s young history. Monterey Bay survived an early onslaught then took the attack to LA, blasting 17 shots and disrupting almost everything the visitors threw at them.
However, after creating opportunities the Union repeatedly misfired, putting only four of those balls on target. They came closest to scoring in the 23rd minute, when Simon Dawkins seized a chance from distance. The zip line blast beat LA goalkeeper Eric Lopez, but caught the crossbar and bounded away harmlessly.
“If we score that, it might be a different game,” Dawkins says. “We had our chances, we just didn’t really take them.”
The visitors, who had been turned away after threatening early, made a bid to take the lead moments before the halftime break. The always dangerous Preston Judd fought free inside the box and directed a low shot toward the net. Fortunately for the hosts, goalkeeper Antony Siaha dove and gathered it in.
Monterey Bay took apparent control as the second half got underway. Twenty minutes in, Chase Boone found some space from a tight angle. But Lopez closed it down and made the save.
“I thought we created some great chances,” observes Union head coach Frank Yallop. “Obviously the final ball—the final finish—was not there, but there’s no way I’m going to fault the guys for anything they did in that game.”
With Monterey Bay growing more attack-minded, the midfielders and defenders moved forward. When LA found the opportunity for a counterattack in the 74th minute, Judd and Tsubasa Endoh found plenty of space as Union defenders hastened to organize. Endoh finished the run to put LA on top 1-0.
The Galaxy II’s second score came in stoppage time.
“Everyone was pushing up, pushing for the goal and we got bit on the counter,” explains defender and team captain Hugh Roberts. “For most of the game, yeah, we had it under control. So it’s a learning experience.”
Monterey Bay is now 9-2-14 on the season and scrambling to remain in the playoff hunt. They welcome San Diego to Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for a 7pm kickoff. After that, they turn around quickly, hosting Orange County on Wednesday night, Sept. 7, at 7:30pm.
“It’s a disappointing night, but we’ll dust ourselves off and get at it again,” Dawkins says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.