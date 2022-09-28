Monterey Bay F.C. took a stumble in their run for playoff contention on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, falling 4-0. With their win, Lights FC vaults into 8th position and joins the Union (9th) and Oakland (10th) with 40 points, two back of Rio Grande Valley in the final playoff position.
Playing their fourth match in 10 days but riding a five game unbeaten streak, Monterey Bay looked ready to take control of play early. Boosted by a save in the 10th minute by goalkeeper Antony Siaha, the Union began to threaten.
In the 20th minute, corner kick specialist James Murphy lobbed the ball into the box. A flying Walmer Martinez headed the ball past Las Vegas keeper Abraham Romero for an apparent goal. But referee Calin Radosav waved off the score, determining Romero had been impeded.
Monterey Bay created another opportunity 15 minutes later on a nifty back heel by Sam Gleadle that found Simon Dawkins. The resulting shot, however, sailed off target.
Las Vegas’ Danny Trejo, who scored twice on the night, made the Union pay for a turnover. The 41st minute goal opened a tap. The hosts scored again before the break and pushed across two more in the second half.
It was Monterey Bay’s worst defeat since an ailing side was overrun by San Antonio 6-0 on April 30. The next weekend, May 7, the Union blanked Las Vegas 1-0 at Cardinale Stadium.
Mathematics says 11th place LA Galaxy II (36 points) and Phoenix in 12th (33 points) also have a chance at the final playoff post. Only Orange County has been eliminated from postseason play in the Western Conference.
Catching Rio Grande Valley became a little more problematic for the trio at 40 points as the Toros now have a game in hand over Monterey Bay. Las Vegas and Oakland have also played 31 games to Rio Grande’s 30.
The Union, however, go head to head with Rio Grande on the road to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 15, which may come down to a win-and-in contest. The Toros edged Monterey Bay 2-1 in their previous meeting back in May.
Before they head to Edinburg, Texas the Union must contend with Tampa Bay and Tulsa. The latter is a road trip scheduled for Oct. 8.
Tampa Bay visits Cardinale Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2—the final home match for Monterey Bay of the club’s inaugural season.
The Rowdies currently sit in 3rd position in the Eastern Conference at 16-7-7, 55 points, with a guaranteed playoff spot. They are unlikely to relax the throttle, though. Birmingham and Pittsburgh are lurking.
Still, Monterey Bay tends to perform well against strong opposition. The club lodged wins over 2nd play San Diego and 3rd place Colorado Springs earlier this season. And the Union shocked Eastern Conference leader Louisville City 2-0 on a May road swing.
The match with Tampa Bay was moved to Sunday due to travel complications caused by hurricane Ian. Kickoff is at 7pm and tickets for Saturday will be honored.
They may be hard to come by, though. The club reports that tickets for the home finale were almost sold out as of Tuesday evening.
