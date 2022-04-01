In a move that has shaken the soccer world, Monterey Bay F.C. signed two of the top strikers to United Soccer League contracts.
Forwards Lionel Messi of Paris St. Germain and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo expect to join Coach Frank Yallop’s fledgling squad as early as Saturday's match at Sacramento, according to a player agent said to be close to those arranging the transfer, which was signed and made official on April 1.
In addition, a rumor persists that Yallop has feelers out to prolific scorers Karim Benzema, currently at Real Madrid, and Mohamed Saleh of Liverpool. If these prove true, Monterey Bay would be able to put up to eight strikers on the pitch at one time.
“Forwards like Ronaldo tend to be generous, wanting to share the ball and allow teammates to score,” said a veteran soccer observer who asked that the Weekly not use her name. “And Ronaldo is very coachable.”
A source with ties to the team, speaking on terms of anonymity, said that to accommodate for the appeal of the two apparent signees, Cardinale Stadium would be expanded to seat 40,000 fans. The Alvarado Street Brewery garden will become a two-tiered wine cooler party deck.
Work on the stadium is expected to last until November, making it necessary for the team to play all of its 2022 regular season games on the road. Once completed, however, Monterey Bay F.C. will have a state of the art facility with a 100 yard high resolution video screen.
The San Francisco 49ers, who play their home games in Santa Clara and are not geographically bound, are considering a move to the new stadium for the 2023 NFL season.
The construction will make it necessary to end planned additions to the CSU Monterey Bay campus, where enrollment is likely to be cut back—in direct contrast to its recent pattern of growth—as the focus shifts to soccer.
A spokesperson who knows of Seaside's plans for Campus Town, but who wished to remain anonymous, said the city will revisit the concept, this time with big box entertainment centers, a 10-story hotel and a water park. Credits for the necessary water would be created.
“It’s like printing copies,” the spokesperson says. “I don’t know why other communities struggle with water credits.”
The embattled development group Domaine Hospitality Partners is said by those aware of arrangements has been tapped to construct the hotel and amusement center. Domaine was behind plans for a luxury hotel at the American Tin Cannery site in Pacific Grove before unfortunate legal and financial woes ended its project proposal.
FIFA, the organization that oversees the sport, questioned how Monterey Bay secured two of soccer’s biggest names outside of the allowed transfer window. It is believed that Yallop professed to not being aware of the transfer window, and that was enough for FIFA to drop the issue.
