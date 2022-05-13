Coming off a thrilling and historic first ever home win, Monterey Bay F.C. hosts Rio Grande Valley on Saturday evening at Cardinale Stadium.
The visitors are 3-0-6 on the young season, having dropped the last two, at home against Orange County and on the road to Colorado Springs. But Monterey Bay head coach Frank Yallop warns that they are a dangerous squad.
“They have good ball circulation and they are good on set plays,” he observes. “They’re a good side.”
Indeed, Rio Grande’s 3-2 loss to the Switchbacks came down to an inches-wide penalty kick and a frantic save by Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell. Down 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining, the Toros Emilio Ycaza went to the spot, but his shot ricocheted off the right post. But they scored in rapid succession a few minutes later to make it a one-goal match.
From a corner in stoppage time, Rio Grande’s Frank Nodarse fought for control of the air and won, but his header was gathered in by Caldwell.
Frank López is the visitor’s leading scorer with 4 goals on the season. Chase Boone remains atop the Monterey Bay ledger with 3. Isidro Martinez has 3 assists for Rio Grande. Morey Doner leads the hosts with 2.
It is likely that 2-0-6 Monterey Bay will field a similar lineup to the one that downed Las Vegas 1-0 in the May 7 home opener to christen the new stadium. On that blustery evening before more than 5,000 fans, Yallop’s squad dominated on both sides of the ball.
“The whole team was motivated,” the coach says. “We created chances and limited a very good Vegas team to two chances.”
Rookie Carlos Herrera kept a clean sheet in his professional debut as a goalkeeper last week. Indications are that he will start between the posts on Saturday, although Dallas Jaye is also an option.
Yallop explains that Jaye had done all he could minding the goal for a team that was at the time saddled with injuries, particularly on the defensive end.
“I had to do something to change our fortunes,” he says.
There is little reason to believe Yallop will make changes to the 4-2-3-1 formation with Christian Volesky up top that proved so effective against Las Vegas. The defensive back line and deep midfielders—Hugh Roberts and Arun Basuljevic in particular—kept Herrera from facing too much trouble.
In the counter and on the attacking end, Simon Dawkins was a spark plug on Saturday. Chris Cortez, who entered against Las Vegas as a substitute, may see more action due to his size. Yallop points out that the players who came off the bench, including James Murphy and Adrian Rebollar played a key role last weekend.
He expects the depth to tell tomorrow night, May 14.
“I’m looking for a good performance,” he says. “And when you perform well, you have a chance to win.”
Monterey Bay F.C. vs Rio Grande Valley FC, 7pm Saturday, May 14. Cardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside (on the CSUMB campus). $10-$115. montereybayfc.com.
