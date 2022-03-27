A Hugh Roberts header in the 90th minute gave Monterey Bay F.C. the club’s historic first win, 3-2 Saturday evening in Oakland.
With the score knotted at 2-2 at Laney College Football Stadium, Monterey Bay lined up a set piece. From just outside the 18-yard box, James Murphy drove the ball across the formation. Kai Green beat his defender on the wing and launched a header back across the goal.
Roberts, posted up in the center, timed his move, cleared his marker and redirected the ball with a snap of his head.
“Me and Kai have been working on set pieces a little bit,” Roberts said afterward. “We know any opportunity that me and him have to get in there, it’s an advantage for us.”
MBFC held the lead, 3-2 over Oakland Roots SC. But the drama wasn’t quite over. A whopping 10 minutes of added time were tacked on, and halfway through this spell, Monterey’s goalkeeper, Rafi Diaz, was forced to leave the game with an injury. Having used up their substitutions, head coach Frank Yallop’s squad survived the final five minutes a man down, with midfielder Chase Boone in the net.
Boone had kept Monterey Bay even with a brace. An early goal in the 8th minute put the visitors on top 1-0—the first time MBFC gained an advantage this season—Seku Conneh with the assist. The lead held until Oakland’s Ottar Magnus Karlsson evened the game, converting a penalty in the 39th minute.
Karlsson struck again early in the second half, putting Monterey Bay down 2-1.
But Boone was not through. In the 68th minute he took a feed from James Murphy on a corner and again found the net to set up the dramatic conclusion.
“It feels great, man—It’s long overdue,” said Boone of the win. “And then to have some of our hometown fans here makes it even better.”
A contingent from Monterey County traveled to Oakland to be a part of a crowd of more than 5,000, who witnessed history.
Monterey Bay is now 1-2 on the year, its inaugural season. The long opening road trip continues with a visit to Sacramento Republic on Saturday, April. 2.
