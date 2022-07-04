A header from Chase Boone less than two minutes into the match set the mark for the quickest goal in club history. Despite taking an early lead, however, Monterey Bay F.C. managed only a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium.
The Union were on the front foot from the opening kickoff. Morey Doner, who instigated opportunities all night, raced past a defender on the left side and leveled a neatly timed cross into the box. Boone had created space for himself and redirected the ball past goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to put Monterey Bay up 1-0 with the game barely underway.
Although the Union dominated possession throughout the first half, they struggled to finish after Boone’s goal. Doner and Walmer Martinez repeatedly moved the ball into hopeful territory, but chances fizzled.
A breakaway by Martinez in the 34th minute came to nought when his pass bounded beyond the reach of Christian Volesky. Arun Basuljevic tried to salvage the opportunity, but his shot deflected wide. A few moments later, a clear header by Volesky bounced harmlessly over the crossbar.
The visitors equalized just before halftime on a blistering goal by Sergio Rivas. And the goal inspired both sides.
“I thought we played well for about five minutes in the first half,” observes Monterey Bay head coach Frank Yallop. “I loved the response from the guys after halftime. I thought that we certainly deserved a draw and could have swept a win out of it.”
The second half was a see-saw affair. Union goalkeeper Carlos Herrera foiled every New Mexico attack with diving saves, aided in the 77th minute by Doner and Hugh Roberts, who intercepted crosses in rapid succession.
Monterey Bay countered with a laser pass by Grant Robinson that zipped by three yellow jerseys before being corralled by Robbie Crawford. Tambakis punched his shot away and it was cleared to safety a fraction before Seku Conneh arrived to take the rebound.
If they would have gotten up on us it becomes a little bit of a battle more than it already was,” Herrera says. “I think a tie is rough, but we will take it, it’s not a loss.”
Boone was back in the starting 11 after recovering from an injury and his presence sparked Monterey Bay’s offense. But he went down in the 72nd minute.
Jason Johnson, a striker signed the day before, made an appearance as a late game substitute.
With the first draw in club history, the Union move to 4-1-11 on the season. They travel to Orange County on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.