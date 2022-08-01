Seku Conneh broke a defensive duel in stoppage time on Saturday to give Monterey Bay F.C. a 1-0 win on the road against Loudoun United in Leesburg, Virginia.
With the shutout victory, Monterey Bay climbed out of the USL Championship Western Conference basement for the first time, pulling a point ahead of Orange County. It also capped a July streak that saw the Union take points in 5 consecutive games and blank the opposition the past four matches.
The last time Monterey Bay lost was June 25 against Sacramento. The last goal they conceded came in a 1-1 draw with New Mexico on July 2.
Conneh scored in the third minute of added time. A Grant Robinson cross ended up loose in a melee in the Loudoun box before being flicked in Conneh’s direction by Hugh Roberts. Conneh, who entered the match as a second half substitute, controlled the ball then fired a volley into the back of the net.
Until that moment, goalkeepers and their defensive supporting casts on both sides of the ball had dominated the action. The Union’s Antony Siaha, who kept his 3rd clean sheet, and the back line turned back 8 shots on target. His counterpart, Luis Zamudio, endured 6 on target.
A Kai Greene header in the 29th minute was corralled by the Loudoun keeper. Jason Johnson had two shots deflected away before the break. Just before the half, a Roberts header was also stowed away safely.
Monterey Bay continued to bombard the goal in the second half, but to no avail. Meanwhile Siaha and the back four anchored by Roberts absorbed everything thrown at them. Five minutes before the end of regulation Siaha made a diving save to preserve the clean sheet.
The Union are now in 12 place, just 2 points behind Rio Grande Valley with two games in hand. They return home to Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 to take on El Paso Locomotive. Kickoff is set for 7pm.
