Monterey Bay F.C. showed promise in a Thursday scrimmage against Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes.
Chase Boone broke a scoreless draw in the 30th minute to put Monterey Bay on top 1-0. The goal seemed to inspire both offenses as Chofis pulled the Earthquakes even just one minute later. But Christian Volesky answered for MBFC in the 34th.
After the four-minute attacking flurry, Monterey Bay claimed a 2-1 advantage at PayPal Park in San Jose and held it until the halftime break.
For the second half, head coach Frank Yallop rested his starting lineup, fielding a squad that included eight players who are on a try out. The Earthquakes, who are bringing their preseason to a close, scored three time—a brace by Cade Cowell and a late goal from Jeremy Ebobisse—to win 4-2.
It was the first preseason scrimmage for Yallop’s side. The USL Championship season opens March 11, with Monterey Bay starting with a road swing as work wraps up on Cardinale Stadium in Seaside.
The Earthquakes begin regular season MLS play on Feb. 26.
Two more players signed
Monterey Bay F.C. added a forward and a defender as Yallop continues to flesh out the roster for the team’s inaugural season.
Jesse Maldonado turned professional with his signature, after a standout season at Yavapai College in Arizona, where he racked up 11 goals and 7 assists in 14 appearances. Three off the goals were game winners.
Yallop expects Maldonado to see playing time on the wing. Although he’s entering his rookie season on a brand new club, the coach expects him to develop quickly.
“Jesse was a player I spotted at a combine in Phoenix and felt I saw enough to sign him on the spot,” Yallop said in announcing the signing.
Defender Grant Robinson comes to Monterey Bay from USL side Rio Grande Valley FC and has two seasons under his belt. More importantly, he has played alongside new teammate James Murphy, also picked up from Rio Grande.
Yallop expects Robinson to anchor the left side of the back line.
“Grant is a player that I know from my short time in Las Vegas,” Yallop said. Robinson spent his rookie season with the Las Vegas squad. “He’s very athletic and has a great attitude.”
